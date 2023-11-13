MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Members of the Church of God In Christ are grieving after one of their leaders has passed away.

COGIC announced the death of General Board Member Bishop Sedgwick Daniels Monday morning. He was 64 years old.

The church released the following statement on Facebook:

With Heavy Hearts the Church Of God In Christ announces the Heavenly Promotion of Bishop Sedgwick Daniels, General Board Member and Prelate, Wisconsin First Jurisdiction.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Wisconsin First Jurisdiction, the Holy Redeemer Institutional Church Of God In Christ, and the Daniels Family as we encourage them with the truth that “Nothing is too hard for God.”

The cause of death is unknown.

The news comes as thousands of Church of God In Christ members gather in Memphis for their 115th Holy Convocation.