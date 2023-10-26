MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are now in jail after allegedly breaking into a church in South Memphis on Wednesday.

According to Memphis Police, 64-year-old Eddie Patterson and 60-year-old Aaron Hardy are both charged with burglary of a building and theft of property.

Left to Right: (Eddie Patterson, Aaron Hardy)

On October 25, officers say they witnessed a burglary in progress on West Utah Avenue at the Omega Temple Church. Police say there was a blue pickup truck in the parking lot and the side door of the church was pried open.

Reports state that Patterson and Hardy walked out of the church loading a stove and some cast iron plumbing piping into the pickup truck.

That is when the officers detained both men and called the owner who stated no one had permission to be on the church’s property.

Patterson and Hardy were both arrested at that time and their next court appearance is scheduled for Friday morning.