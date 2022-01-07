MUNFORD, Tenn. — Fire crews across Tipton County spent more than 10 hours putting out a fire at River of Life Church in Munford Friday morning.

Munford Fire Department Chief Jeremy Reeves said no one was injured but the building is a total loss. He said the call came in shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, and when they arrived the entire building was engulfed in flames.

Cheryl Traywick lives nearby and said the church is a staple in the community.

“It’s a total loss. It’s sad,” Traywick said, “They have a good congregation every Sunday and Wednesday night. They have food pantries. It’s sad.”

Chief Reeves said about 35 firefighters spent more than 10 hours working to get the blaze that engulfed nearly the entire building under control. He said firefighters were faced with several challenges due to the freezing cold temperatures.

“You got to walk slower. You got to be more mindful of climbing ladders because everything is frozen over. So, it just takes a little longer to get prepared,” Chief Reeves said.

He said it’s still unclear where the fire started in the building.

The pastor of the church posted encouraging words to his members on social media that even though the building is destroyed, the church is not. He said they will have still have service this Sunday but it will be in the gymnasium.



At the moment, it’s still unclear what caused the fire but he says they have asked the state to come down to investigate.