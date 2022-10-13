MILLINGTON, Tenn.– Police are searching for a man who they say is responsible for a string of church burglaries in Millington.

Police believe 22-year-old Michael Armstrong, who also goes by the name Zack, is the man responsible for stealing from First Baptist Church, 901 Church, First United Methodist Church, and the Crosspoint Church along with two other churches in the area.

Police couldn’t elaborate on what exactly Armstrong is accused of stealing, but they said there are six burglary warrants in his name.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Millington Police Department at 901-495-1179 or call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.