MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chuck E. Cheese has announced it will invest $1.1 million in its two fun centers in the Memphis market.

According to the company, the investment will go toward Chuck E. Cheese’s physical infrastructure, technology upgrades, live shows and professional development for its employees and managers.

Guests can look forward to free WiFi and interactive dance floors, along with the launch of delivery and carryout options from the business’ menu. New food concepts like seasonal cupcakes and dessert platters are also in the works.

David McKillips, President of CEC Entertainment, LLC., said he has a strong belief in Memphis. “We will continue to provide innovative entertainment that delivers a wholesome, exciting, and fun experience -for families with young children.”

For more information about the fun centers in Memphis, click here.