MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ready to spread some holiday cheer? WREG has compiled a list of fun Christmas events in the Memphis area for you and your family to enjoy.
Tuesday, Nov. 21
Collierville Tree Lighting at 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 25
Peabody Tree Lighting at 3 p.m.
Germantown Tree Lighting at 5 p.m.
Sunday, Nov 26
Whitehaven Tree Lighting at 4:30 in the Southland Mall parking lot
Thursday, Nov. 30
Millington Tree Lighting at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 1
Collierville Christmas Parade at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 2
Millington Christmas Parade at 1 p.m.
Bartlett Christmas Parade at 4 p.m.
Overton Square Tree Lighting at 5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 9
Germantown Christmas Parade at 2 p.m.
Memphis Holiday Parade on Beale at 2 p.m.
Sat. Dec. 16
Arlington Christmas Parade at 11 a.m.