MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ready to spread some holiday cheer? WREG has compiled a list of fun Christmas events in the Memphis area for you and your family to enjoy.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Collierville Tree Lighting at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25

Peabody Tree Lighting at 3 p.m.

Germantown Tree Lighting at 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov 26

Whitehaven Tree Lighting at 4:30 in the Southland Mall parking lot

Thursday, Nov. 30

Millington Tree Lighting at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1

Collierville Christmas Parade at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Millington Christmas Parade at 1 p.m.

Bartlett Christmas Parade at 4 p.m.

Overton Square Tree Lighting at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Germantown Christmas Parade at 2 p.m.

Memphis Holiday Parade on Beale at 2 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 16

Arlington Christmas Parade at 11 a.m.