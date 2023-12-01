MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s time for our weekend round-up, and there are so many ways to get into the Christmas spirit across the city!

Friday night, the Collierville Christmas Parade starts at 7 p.m.

Saturday, there will be plenty of parades happening including Southaven, Olive Branch and Walls, Mississippi. There will also be parades in Millington and Bartlett.

At 5 p.m., head over to the Overton Square Tree Lighting. WREG’s Todd Demers is the emcee.

Saturday is also the St. Jude marathon. It starts on BB King Boulevard near Beale Street. Participants come from all 50 states and Puerto Rico as well as 75 countries. Road closures for the event begin today at noon.

(Photo courtesy: The Memphis Police Department)

Also, Saturday is the Metal Museum’s Annual Holiday Artist Market. This is from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. There will be live music, food and more.

Sunday is the Medical District Holiday Market. This is from noon until 3 p.m. at High Cotton Brewing on Monroe Avenue. More than 20 vendors are set to be at the event.