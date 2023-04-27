MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Christian school administrator is facing multiple charges, including sexual exploitation of a minor.

John “Jay” Brownlow, 32, faces eight charges including especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, aggravated stalking, and aggravated unlawful photographing of a minor.

Court documents say it happened between June 2020 and July 2022 at Westminster Academy on Ridgeway Road in Southeast Memphis.

According to a nine-page indictment, Brownlow stalked, photographed, and engaged in sexual acts with at least two victims under the age of 18.

It doesn’t specify whether those victims were students at the Westminster Academy, where Brownlow worked as a school administrator at the time.

However, the school released a statement, saying in part, “He has not been an employee or allowed on campus since that time.”

Brownlow is out on bond and has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.