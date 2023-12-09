MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christian Brothers University is closing a dozen programs and two concentrations, and eliminating 28 faculty positions as it restructures to cut costs.

The details were shared Friday in a letter to students from CBU President Dave Archer.

The following programs will be closed at the conclusion of the 2023-2024 academic year:

Chemistry, Cultural Studies, Ecology, Engineering Physics, English, History, History Education, Liberal Studies, Physics, Politics and Law, and Political Science; along with Master of Education.

In addition, the following two concentrations will be closed: Art Therapy and Philosophy.

The faculty positions will be leliminated at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.

Students graduating at the end of this academic year would not be affected. Archer said the college will work with the remaining 15 undergraduate students to support their academic career.

“Though difficult, these steps are necessary for the long-term interest of our students and University. These changes will help place CBU in a much stronger financial position, as we work toward full reaffirmation of SACSCOC accreditation,” Archer wrote.

About two months ago, CBU announced to students it would need to take “extraordinary means” to balance a budget deficit of up to $7 million. That deficit is due in part to a consistent decline in student headcount since 2018-19 and failure to meet goals for first-time freshman enrollment for fall 2023.