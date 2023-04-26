MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people, including a student at Christian Brothers University in Memphis, were killed in a crash involving a semi-trailer truck in Illinois Monday.

The university announced Wednesday graduate students Mohammed Isamuddin and Syed Faisal Ahmed Lnu and another passenger were traveling back to Memphis from Chicago on I-57 near Anna, Illinois, when their vehicle was hit from behind by a semi-trailer truck and pushed into a wooded area, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

Mohammed, who was driving, and the non-student passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Syed was airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, and survived the crash with minor injuries. He was released from the hospital and has returned to Memphis.

The university said Mohammed and Syed, both graduate students in the Master of Science in Computer Information Systems program, were roommates along with a few graduate students.

“Please keep the victims of this tragic accident — our students impacted families in India, as well as their families in their homeland and here at CBU — in your thoughts and prayers. We have notified our counseling partners to be available to assist anyone in our community who might be impacted by this tragedy,” the university said in a statement.

Christian Brothers said they hope to provide opportunities for students to honor Mohammed’s life, express their condolences, and pay their respects in the coming days.