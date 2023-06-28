MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chipotle announced Wednesday it will open its first location in Collierville on Friday.

It will be located at 1090 W Poplar Avenue.

The new location will become the fourth location in the Memphis area to have a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up online orders without getting out of their cars.

Customers will also be able to try Chicken al Pastor, a new menu item.

The restaurant will open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Chipotle is hiring at the Collierville location. If you would like to apply, click here.