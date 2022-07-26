MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a Chinese artifact stolen from the Belz Museum off Main Street in Downtown Memphis Sunday morning.

Officers are asking the public for help in identifying the burglar. Police said pictured below is a person of interest in this case.

Authorities have not said exactly how the man got into the museum or what was taken – only that it is a valuable Chinese artifact.

Photos provided by Memphis Police

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.