MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teacher at Chimneyrock Elementary was placed on investigative leave following a social media post that caused controversy, the school district said Wednesday.

A screenshot of the Facebook post shows a packet of what appears to be gummies infused with CBD or THC. The post begins with “Best gummies ever” and says the teacher “fell off the wagon when two nonverbal autistic students were put in my class.” It also says the gummies keep the teacher “away from alcohol.”

Memphis-Shelby County Schools confirmed they are investigating the post. They did not identify the teacher.

The school’s principal sent the following message to concerned parents who reached out:

Thank you for reaching out. The statements shared do NOT reflect our belief in the sanctity and value of every child, and District officials are investigating the situation. Please know, we share your disappointment and MSCS and Chimneyrock takes such matters seriously.

We are working on a schoolwide initiative that reflects our value of affirming all students, and we welcome your input on a collective show of support that the Chimneyrock family can do in the coming days.