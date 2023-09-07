MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Select Chili’s locations nationwide will feature guest artwork outside their buildings as part of the Create-A-Pepper program, which benefits St. Jude.

During September, customers at participating Chili’s can buy a Create-A-Pepper coloring sheet, with all proceeds going to the advancement of St. Jude’s treatment research.

Guests can decorate the paper proudly and display it on Chili’s walls. They might even have a chance for their artwork to replace the logo outside the restaurant.

This is the first time in 12 years the restaurant will change its logo.

“Building on the excitement of our $100M milestone reached in December, we are honored to kick off our 21st year of partnership with St. Jude and bring back Chili’s Create-a-Pepper program to continue our brand’s commitment in supporting St. Jude and the incredible work they do,” said Chili’s Chief Marketing Officer, George Felix.

Chili’s also partnered with streetwear designer Dan Gamache and Dallas Cowboys running back and former Memphis Tiger Tony Pollard to create a limited-edition pair of cleats.

The shoes feature St. Jude artwork and will be worn by Pollard during warm-ups on Sunday, September 10.

“After two decades and $100 million raised, our great friends at Chili’s have taken their incredible support of St. Jude to an even higher level,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

The annual program started in 2002 when a Memphis area Chili’s employee wanted a unique way to give back to his community.