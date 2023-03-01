MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say two children found shot downtown Tuesday afternoon had screwdrivers with them but haven’t said what they were doing with the tools.

Just before 1 p.m., officers responded to a shooting behind a business in the 300 block of South BB King.

Officers said they found several shell casings and followed a trail of blood to a nearby apartment complex on Butler, where they discovered three boys in a breezeway. They said there were three screwdrivers next to them.

Police found shell casing brewery on BB King

Patterson Flats, where juveniles were located

Two of the juveniles were transported to the Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital with gunshot wounds. One of them was shot in his left arm, and the other was shot in his left hand and left leg.

The victims told police they were leaving a barber shop at the corner of Vance and Abel when someone in a white Dodge Charger fired multiple shots at them.

Wednesday, a barber told WREG the boys were in the barber shop getting haircuts before the shooting.

The barber shop at Vance & Abel

Police said a business nearby has cameras but haven’t said if those cameras captured the shooting.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.