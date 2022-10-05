MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two children were killed, and their mother was seriously injured after they were attacked by their family dogs Wednesday afternoon.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the attack happened inside a home in the 700 block of Sylvan Road near Shelby Forest State Park around 3:30 p.m.

Deputies say two dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy, and their mother.

Both children were pronounced dead at the scene. The mother was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.