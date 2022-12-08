MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in the Evergreen Historic District say a pair of elementary school students were stealing packages and other items outside their homes this week.

Several thefts along North Parkway, Evergreen, Stonewall, and Angelus have been caught on camera.

In one video, you can see two young boys casing a house. Then, one of the boys wearing neon orange tennis shoes runs up to the house and snatches a package. The victim did not want to be identified but said the theft happened at around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said they haven’t received any report of thefts involving children in the North Parkway area, but several people have posted pictures of the young thieves on the Nextdoor App.

“He looks like he should be in school at 1 p.m. on a Wednesday,” said Darisa Davis.

In one post, a woman said the boys stole a bike off the front porch of her house at Forest and Stonewall Thursday. Another person also posted pictures on Thursday of a boy in the same orange shoes taking a package off her front porch.

Boys on stolen bike in Evergreen Historic District

“I see that these two have robbed several people in the neighborhood. Has Anyone called police,” said Shea Vowell.

One neighbor said she saw the boys hand a stolen package to a man in a large blue SUV.

Victims are warning neighbors in the Evergreen Historic District to be on the lookout for the young thieves and to keep an eye on their packages and deliveries.

“I’m redirecting as many of my deliveries as possible,” said Betsie Brown.

Memphis Police have a few tips to help you keep your items secure.

Install security cameras around your home

Try to arrange for packages to be delivered when you will be at home

Have packages delivered to your workplace if you will not be home

Consider having packages sent to a drop-off location

Buy a secure drop-off box for your own property

Sign up for your delivery company’s package tracking service

Consider selecting the signature required option when waiting for delivery

If you recognize the children or have any information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.