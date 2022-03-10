MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been one week since three children were injured in a shooting outside a library in Whitehaven.

11-year-old Broderick Smith is mobile just seven days after being critically shot outside the Whitehaven public library. He was rushed to Le Bonheur’s ICU on picture day.



“I just remember it was a school fight, and then somebody had came up and shot,” Broderick told us.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a fight between middle school girls. Shortly afterwards, investigators said 20-year-old Javontay Paige opened fire, hitting Smith and two other boys.

“At first I didn’t even feel it but I saw everybody running and I felt my stomach and it was just burning,” Broderick said. “My friends were running away from me. I didn’t know why.”

His father, Robert, said doctors were surprised Broderick has been able to regain some of his strength so quickly.



“As of right now he’s not even on the IV,” Robert said. “He’s trying to kick all the medications. The strong medications they give, he really don’t be wanting it. So, he’s a fighter.”

Community activist Stevie Moore was called to the library to offer counseling. It inspired him to host his first Love Our Youth Fest. Moore is the President of Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives and “Stop the Killing.

“That just means hugging telling them I love them listening to them,” Moore said. “We don’t know their story. I got to be the daddy, big brother, uncle they never had to stop this generational curse.”



The cycle of violence is something Broderick wants to end as well.



Broderick sent this message from the hospital, “Stop shooting.”



The Love Our Youth Fest will be held on Sunday, March 27th at 1048 South Bellevue Boulevard at 3 p.m.