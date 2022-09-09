MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a teen was found shot on I-240 Friday afternoon.

Police say a boy was found at I-240 and Lamar Avenue. Officers responded to the scene at just after 4 p.m.

Memphis Police say the shooting happened on Park Avenue and Getwell Road. The victim reportedly drove to I-240 and Lamar to call for help.

Memphis Police say the boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police have not released the age of the victim, but they describe the vicitm as a teen.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.