MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was shot by a juvenile around 12:30 p.m. in Hickory Hill Saturday.

The shooting happened on the 3000 block of Hunters Way Drive.

The juvenile was taken to Le Bonheur Hospital and is listed in non-critical condition.

Police say the suspect is a male juvenile with dreads.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation. Call (901)-528-CASH with tips.

