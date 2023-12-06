MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child is in the hospital after a shooting at a South Memphis apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

Memphis Police responded to the shooting at an apartment complex in the 600 block of South Danny Thomas Boulevard at 2:10 p.m.

Police say a male juvenile was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. He is now in non-critical condition.

No suspect information has been released.

If you have any information that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.