SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A juvenile has been sent to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital after an accidental shooting in Southaven on Monday.

Southaven Police said they are currently investigating after the incident happened at the Dorchester Place Apartments. They said the juvenile was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing and Southaven PD said that current evidence points to an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Southaven PD said all parties have been accounted for and there is no danger to the public.