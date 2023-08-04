MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who drove to Mississippi to meet a 13-year-old for sex and shot himself during a fight with police is facing decades in prison after pleading guilty.

According to the DeSoto County District Attorney’s Office, Samuel James Hugg pleaded guilty to child enticement on March 7. The DA’s office says he faces a maximum of 40 years in prison with no early release.

Hugg, of Pennsylvania, first appeared on law enforcement’s radar in December of 2021. The Hernando Police Department said that Hugg spent several days having sexual conversations with who he believed to be a 13-year-old.

Hugg then traveled to Mississippi to meet the teen for sexual reasons, Hernando Police said.

Hernando Police reportedly pulled Hugg over on December 21, 2021. According to police, when officers tried to arrest Hugg, he resisted and got into a physical altercation with officers.

During the altercation, Hugg reportedly pulled out a gun and fired a shot. The shot ended up striking Hugg across his own chest.

Hugg was also charged with child exploitation, possession of child pornography, and attempting to commit aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in September.