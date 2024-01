MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was rescued from a window during an apartment fire Thursday in Hickory Hill, the Memphis Fire Department said.

Fire crews responded to 6400 Kirby Trees Drive on Thursday morning. They found light smoke and noticed a child at a window.

The child was rescued and was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire was under control by about 9:30. There was no word on the cause or the extent of damage.