MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are currently on the scene of a shooting that left a child injured on Friday morning.

At 10:43 a.m., Memphis Police responded to the incident at McDonald’s on Poplar and Tillman.

The child was taken to LeBonheur in critical condition. Officials have not confirmed the child’s age at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

WREG will update this page when more information becomes available.