MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man uploaded numerous photos of child pornography to his Google Drive account.

Around July 16, the Memphis Police Department received complaints from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child pornography. The complaints originated from Google after the company found files within the Google Drive and Photos platforms.

The files were considered to be “apparent child pornography,” police say. They were uploaded by a user with a uniquely identified email address. The creator of the account provided the name Brian Howland at the account setup.

According to reports, 600 images and videos were uploaded to the drive. After reviewing the files, MPD found that 16 images showed children engaged in various sex acts.

The IP address led officers to Howland’s residence in Northeast Memphis. He was charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and is set to appear in court Wednesday morning.