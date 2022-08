MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child reportedly overdosed at a home in Soulsville Friday.

Police responded to a home on Regent Place near Pond Street at around 1:47 p.m.

Memphis Police say a child came into contact with a straw with drugs on it. Police say the child was taken to Le Bonheur and is in critical but stable condition.

It’s unknown what drugs were involved at this time.

No one has been arrested at this point. Memphis Police say the investigation is ongoing.