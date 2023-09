MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was reportedly injured after shooting himself in Raleigh, Memphis Police say.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting on Teresa Cove off of Frayser-Raleigh Road at around 3:34 p.m. Friday.

Officers found a 4-year-old boy suffering from a “self-inflicted” gunshot wound. Memphis Police say he went to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

Memphis Police say investigators have not determined how the child got the gun. No one has been arrested at this time.