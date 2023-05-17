MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child is in the hospital after a shooting in Frayser Wednesday.

Memphis Police say officers are responding to the shooting in the 3500 block of Hallbrook Street.

The boy was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in a private vehicle. He is in non-critical condition.

The age of the victim has not been released.

Police say preliminary information indicates the male suspect is known to the child.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.