MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was reportedly shot in the Bethel Grove area Friday afternoon.

Memphis Police responded to the shooting in the 2600 block of Kimball Avenue just before 2 p.m. Police say the child was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH if you have any information regarding this shooting.