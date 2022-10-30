MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a North Memphis shooting has left one adult dead and one child injured.

Police say the shooting happened on Exchange Avenue near Hamlin Place. Officers responded to the scene just before 8 p.m. Sunday night.

Memphis Police say one adult was pronounced dead on the scene. A child went to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police say there is no suspect information available at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.