MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was sent to the hospital after a crash on I-240 in Memphis Wednesday evening.

Police say officers responded to the single-vehicle crash at I-240 southbound and North Jackson at 7:37 p.m.

The child was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

MPD says the cause of the crash is under investigation.