MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A child is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Southeast Memphis Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the crash at Winchester and Castleman at 3:35 p.m.

Police said a white truck struck the child and stayed on the scene.

The 12-year-old girl was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition but later died.

The driver has been detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.