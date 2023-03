This story has been updated to reflect the child’s condition.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child is in the hospital Tuesday after being hit by a bus in Cordova.

Police say it happened at the intersection of Trinity Road and Shelby Grove Drive.

The child was transported to Baptist and is in non-critical condition.

Details about the events leading up to the incident are limited but police say there were people on the bus when the child was hit.