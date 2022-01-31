MEMPHIS, TENN. — A child has been sent to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition after being struck by a bus on Monday, authorities said.



The girl was downgraded from critical to non-critical when she arrived at the hospital.



Reports indicate the girl was knocking on the door of the bus while trying to board it near Holmes and Valdaz.



According to police, the child was then dragged by the bus and the driver did not remain on the scene.



Police said the driver did not realize anyone was hurt and continued driving. Police said the driver was stopped by police and advised of the incident.



MPD said an investigation is ongoing.



WREG will update as more information becomes available.

