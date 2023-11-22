MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child is dead, and four other people are seriously injured after a crash in Raleigh Wednesday night.

Memphis Police responded to the two-vehicle crash in the 3300 block of Ridgemont at 7:13 p.m.

Police say a child was pronounced dead at the scene and three adults were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Another child was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

MPD is asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate and work to clear the scene.