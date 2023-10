MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman and two children were sent to the hospital after a crash in Whitehaven Tuesday.

Memphis Police say officers responded to the crash at Parkdale Drive and Tulane Road at 7:33 p.m. One vehicle involved in the crash was overturned.

Photo by Spencer Cheveallier, WREG

Photo by Spencer Chevailler

A woman and a female juvenile were transported from the scene in non-critical condition. Another juvenile was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition.

Police say the responsible party fled the scene in a black Chevy pickup truck.