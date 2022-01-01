MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another child, a 3-year-old, has been victimized by gun violence, a few hours after the stroke of midnight.



The little girl’s uncle spoke to WREG said she was hit in the neck adding what happened could have been avoided. Minutes before midnight, Jamayl Morris received a phone call from his sister, one that he will not soon forget.



“I was at the house, so when I got the call I came out and when I got here, it was a real big crime scene,” Morris said.



Caught in the chaos, was his 3-year-old niece Ayanna Morris.

“I broke down in tears. It’s hard when any parent – I’m an uncle – but it’s hard when you have to see your little niece like that,” Morris said.

He said Ayanna was hit, when bullets struck the family’s vehicle before going through their Vernon Avenue home.



One of at least three rounds hit Ayanna while she was inside her own bedroom, playing on her tablet.



Ayanna’s mother found her baby girl with a bullet wound that entered through the left side of her neck and her uncle told us that bullet is lodged in her right ear.



Her uncle is understandably mad. He told us his niece has severe bleeding in the brain.



One of the most pressing questions still unanswered is whether this was a targeted attack, or the result of celebratory gunfire.

“I’m still trying to sort things out myself, because I don’t know if it was from New Year,” Morris told us. “With the way the bullets came towards the house, it was like somebody was shooting towards the house intentionally.”



Regardless of how it happened, Jamayl said it shouldn’t have.

“It’s so senseless. People are constantly committing crimes and not understanding the consequences behind what they are doing. Just put the gun down,” Morris told us. “She hasn’t even had a chance to live and people are out here constantly shooting guns, for no reason.”

Jamayl told us in total there were 5 people, including three children, inside the home when this happened.



WREG Investigators have learned video from a neighbor’s security camera was turned over to police with hopes it could used to help capture of the person responsible.



MPD said there is no suspect information available at the moment, and that this is an active investigation.



If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or submit a tip online.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.