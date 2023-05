UPDATE: The child shooting victim died due to her injuries. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A child is left in critical condition after being shot in Southwest Memphis on Sunday.

According to Memphis Police, around 3:06 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Biscayne Road where a juvenile victim was found shot.

The child was taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

This is still an ongoing investigation.