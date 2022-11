MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A child was injured in a shooting in Southwest Memphis Wednesday evening.

Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 580 block of Deerskin Drive just after 7 p.m.

A boy was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a black Acura SUV.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.