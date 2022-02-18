MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A child is left in critical condition after a shooting in East Memphis Friday night, according to Memphis Police.

Police say a female juvenile was shot at 1055 South Perkins before 9 p.m. The victim was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition.

Police have not released the age of the victim.

There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.