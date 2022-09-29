UPDATE: Memphis Police now say a child was not shot. Only one adult was injured in this shooting.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was injured in a shooting in southwest Memphis Thursday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to a shooting on Cane Ridge Drive near Southhill Avenue at around 3 p.m.

Memphis Police say an adult was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police initially stated a child was also injured in the shooting. Memphis Police later issued a correction saying an adult was the only person injured.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. Memphis Police have not released suspect information at this time.

If you have information on this shooting, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.