MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a child and an adult were injured in a crash in East Memphis Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Kimball Avenue and Echles Street at around 1:36 p.m.

Police say an adult went to Regional One hospital in critical condition, while a child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

Memphis Police have not said how old the child is.

At this time, there are no details on what led to the crash. Memphis Police say the investigation is ongoing.