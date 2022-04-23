MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child and another person are dead after police say a stabbing happened overnight in the 2000 block of Hubert Avenue in North Memphis Saturday.

Officers found four people, including a child stabbed around 12:40 a.m.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene. The child was taken to Le Bonheur Hospital and died from their injuries.

MPD said the other two victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call (901)-528-CASH.