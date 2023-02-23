MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is preparing to give their final goodbyes to a fallen officer remembered as being selfless and caring, who loved the city and his country.

WREG spoke to Police Chief C.J. Davis and officers about how they are coping with the death of Officer Geoffrey Redd, who was shot responding to a trespassing call at the Poplar-White Station library on Feb. 2.

TBI is still investigating what happened the day Redd was shot, but have said his partner returned fire, killing the man who shot Redd.

Davis says she’s heartbroken and the department is hurting as they try to make sense of it all.

“It is always difficult when you lose an officer,” she said. “Especially out of this one. It seemed to be a relatively simple call, a person in a library they needed to investigate.”

Memphis Police Officer Marcus Gray held back tears as he remembered Redd, his colleague and close friend.

“I don’t care what people may say about officers or whatever, but we are human. We hurt,” Gray said. “Our precinct as a whole, it’s like a weight that’s on us. He was family.”

Officer Redd was in the hospital for two weeks, but he didn’t make it. He slipped away this weekend.

Redd served the department for 15 years. He trained young officers in the field. He also served as a Marine, led security for his church and taught Sunday school.



“Officer Redd came to this job with a spirit of service,” Col. Chris Moffat said. “He served his country. He is a proud Memphian and wanted to serve his community.”



The department parked a patrol car outside the Appling precinct so officers and the community can pay their respect. We saw strangers stop by Thursday, standing silent next to a blue wreath.



“It’s a reminder that our officers every day do very serious work,” Chief Davis said.

Officer Redd is survived by his wife, three daughters and grandchildren.



Those who knew Officer Redd say his laugh was contagious, his faith strong and his love limitless



“He exemplified what Memphis Police was supposed to be,” Gray said.



A visitation, funeral and Sea of Blue is planned for Officer Redd next week. See details and times here.