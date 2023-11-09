MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Chick-fil-A restaurant is in the works for the Uptown area near downtown Memphis and St. Jude.

According to application documents filed with Shelby County, a Chick-fil-A restaurant with 20 seats and two drive-through canopies is planned at A.W. Willis Avenue and Danny Thomas Boulevard.

The site is currently a vacant lot, across the street from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Chick-fil-A currently has locations on Union Avenue in Midtown and in West Memphis, Arkansas. This would be the first freestanding drive-through location near downtown.

Another fast-food development is planned in the Poplar Plaza area of East Memphis.

Chipotle filed an application to build a location at Poplar Avenue and Reese Street.