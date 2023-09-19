MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Did you know that vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for kids?

This week marks National Child Passenger Safety Week, and the Tennessee Highway Safety Office is encouraging citizens to participate in National Seat Check on Saturday.

According to the National Safety Council, almost 60 percent of rear-facing car seats and almost 80 percent of forward-facing car seats are installed incorrectly.

The three most common car seat mistakes include loose installation, loose harness straps, or not using the tether.

“Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children in America,” said THSO Director Buddy Lewis. “Anyone traveling with a child in the vehicle should feel confident that the child is properly restrained.”

