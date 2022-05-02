MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Memphis man was taken to a hospital after a chase from Holmes County to Madison County on Friday, April 29, 2022.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), a trooper stopped a silver BMW on Interstate 55 in Holmes County around 10:00 a.m. They said the driver, who was identified as 34-year-old Carl Hall, fled the scene. Hall had multiple felony warrants for his arrest.

The trooper followed the BMW to Vaiden and then south to Madison County. Troopers said Hall crashed into an 18-wheeler near the 121-mile marker. He was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) with severe injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer and an infant passenger of the BMW was uninjured in the crash. The crash and pursuit remain under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.