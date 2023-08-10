MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Charlie Wilson’s concert at the Landers Center, which was scheduled for Sept. 8 as one of the events leading up to the Southern Heritage Classic, has been canceled.

The reason why the show was canceled is unknown, but Southern Heritage Classic founder Fred Jones did confirm the cancelation Thursday.

According to Ticketmaster, ticket holders will automatically receive a refund from the event organizer to their original payment method.

A Southern Heritage Classic concert at the Orpheum in Memphis will go on as scheduled on Sept. 7. Grammy-winning R&B singer Gladys Knight will headline the event.

