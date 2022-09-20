MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Charges have been reduced against a woman accused of killing local neighborhood activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson.

Tifanee Wright was originally charged with second degree murder, but newly released court records show she is now charged with voluntary manslaughter. The news comes just a day after a preliminary court hearing.

Police shared surveillance video of the deadly encounter that appears to show Wright backing away from Nelson before she fired her gun.

Last month, Wright’s brother said in an interview that his sister acted in self-defense. He said the mother of five is a good person who has never been in trouble with the law.

Nelson’s family says she wasn’t armed the night she was killed but does acknowledge that they were trying to get her some help for some neurological problems.

Wright is currently free on a $25,000 bond.